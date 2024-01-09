Justin Timberlake Scrubs His Instagram Account - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram account amid rumours suggesting he’s about to release new music.

Timberlake deleted all his social media content on Sunday, including his X (Twitter account).

And on Monday, Justin replaced his profile image with a new photo which shows him looking at his own reflection in a car’s rearview mirror.

The move has prompted fans to speculate he’s about to drop a brand-new track or album.

“That’s the word on the street,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “A lot of artists lately have been wiping their socials in preparation for new singles/albums. Clean slate for the new stuff.”

Justin hasn’t released any new music since 2018, when he unveiled his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods. It contained two top 10 singles, Filthy and Say Something.

Justin is known for taking long breaks between albums. His first album, Justified, was released in 2002, while the follow-up, FutureSex/LoveSounds, came out in 2006. He then waited a further six years before dropping his third album, The 20/20 Experience, in 2013.

Justin’s last appearance on Instagram was via his wife Jessica Biel’s account. In December, she posted a snap of the pair posing in black tie attire during a trip to Las Vegas.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

