 Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis

by Music-News.com on January 14, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake will host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Timberlake is building anticipation for his musical comeback with a special ‘One Night Only’ show at the Orpheum, which has a capacity of 2,300, on January 19.

Justin shared a picture of a billboard with the show details on Instagram and wrote: “Going home”.

He also posted an old video of himself as a pre-teen saying: “This is where I come from… this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.”

And, Justin shared a picture of an itinerary with “travel to Memphis Jan. 19 – Orpheum” on his to-do list.

All other items on the list were concealed.

Meanwhile, Justin’s longtime collaborator Timbaland recently teased Justin’s return to music, saying his new album would be a return to “fun Justin”.

He told Variety: “We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out. With an artist of his caliber, everything has to be aligned, but it’s done and it’s coming.

“It’s fun Justin — it’s like ‘FutureSex /LoveSounds’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. That’s just the world we live in.

“So you have to know how to be authentic and true to the art and understand it, and that’s what this album is. We took our time. We had songs that maybe were too complicated, but we said ‘We want it to feel like FutureSex part two,’ so we picked songs that will fit that.”

Speaking about Justin’s last album ‘Man of the Woods’, which deviated from his usual sound, Timbaland said: “Every artist has to get things off their chest. You do all these records and it’s like, ‘Cool, but let me tell you who I am.’ Sometimes when an artist does that, it’s a big risk, but without risk, there’s no reward. So I thought it was a great thing for him to do. Now we’re back to the essence.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Black Keys Ohio Players
The Black Keys Announce New Album ‘Ohio Players’ And Release Song ‘Beautiful People’

The Black Keys have released a new song today (12 January, 2024). “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator and revealed a new album titled ‘Ohio Players’.

3 days ago
Tina Knowles photo from her Instagram account
Destiny’s Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday

Tina Knowles has revealed that she was "serenaded by Destiny's Child" for her 70th birthday.

4 days ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is working on a new album. Sophie has revealed that she's been busily working on a new record "with a lot of top writers".

4 days ago
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Teases New Music

Lady Gaga has hinted she is soon to release new music.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Scrubs His Instagram Account

Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram account amid rumours suggesting he's about to release new music.

5 days ago
Take That
Take That Las Vegas Residency Given Go Ahead

Take That's Las Vegas residency has been given the green light.

6 days ago