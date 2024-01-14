Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake will host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Timberlake is building anticipation for his musical comeback with a special ‘One Night Only’ show at the Orpheum, which has a capacity of 2,300, on January 19.

Justin shared a picture of a billboard with the show details on Instagram and wrote: “Going home”.

He also posted an old video of himself as a pre-teen saying: “This is where I come from… this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.”

And, Justin shared a picture of an itinerary with “travel to Memphis Jan. 19 – Orpheum” on his to-do list.

All other items on the list were concealed.

Meanwhile, Justin’s longtime collaborator Timbaland recently teased Justin’s return to music, saying his new album would be a return to “fun Justin”.

He told Variety: “We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out. With an artist of his caliber, everything has to be aligned, but it’s done and it’s coming.

“It’s fun Justin — it’s like ‘FutureSex /LoveSounds’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. That’s just the world we live in.

“So you have to know how to be authentic and true to the art and understand it, and that’s what this album is. We took our time. We had songs that maybe were too complicated, but we said ‘We want it to feel like FutureSex part two,’ so we picked songs that will fit that.”

Speaking about Justin’s last album ‘Man of the Woods’, which deviated from his usual sound, Timbaland said: “Every artist has to get things off their chest. You do all these records and it’s like, ‘Cool, but let me tell you who I am.’ Sometimes when an artist does that, it’s a big risk, but without risk, there’s no reward. So I thought it was a great thing for him to do. Now we’re back to the essence.”

