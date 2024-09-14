 Justin Timberlake To Sentenced To Community Service For Drunk Driving Charge - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake To Sentenced To Community Service For Drunk Driving Charge

by Music-News.com on September 15, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake has been fined and sentenced to community service following his Driving While Intoxicated case.

Timberlake pled guilty in a New York court on Friday to the less serious offence of Driving While Ability Impaired, which is non-criminal.

However, he was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $500 (£380) fine with a $260 (£200) surcharge – and it has earlier been reported he is banned from driving for 90 days.

Speaking outside court following the ruling, Timberlake declared, “Even if you’ve had one drink don’t get behind the wheel of a car. This is a mistake I have made, but I hope whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this. I know I certainly have.”

His lawyers insisted that the singer had only had one drink over the space of two hours on the night he was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, on 8 June.

Outside the court on Friday, Timberlake’s lawyer spoke out to defend his client in light of the conclusion of the case.

The BBC reports his lawyer saying, “A few weeks ago, I addressed all of you and said my client was not driving while intoxicated – after much discussion and a thorough review, today the DA (district attorney’s) office decided not to move forward with that charge.”

Justin is currently in the midst of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour which is due to keep him on the road until June 2025.

music-news.com

