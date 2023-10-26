Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

Rodgers co-wrote ‘Feeling Alright’ with the band. Singer Ricky Wilson said, “On the first day with Nile Rodgers, he said ‘what have you got?’ We searched through some jams we had and this was a song that stood out to him. The band loved playing it round and round, and it must be fun to play but we never really knew where it would find a home. Nile turned out to be the best estate agent and found it a home almost immediately. He also brought in Amir, who turned out to be our housemate for the entire record. A good place to start.”

The album as produced by Amir Amor (Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Charli XCX).

“We might never get to the point where we can sit in an armchair with our arms behind our heads and go: ‘lads, we’ve done it’. But at the same time, maybe that’s why, years later, Kaiser Chiefs are still here,” says lead singer Ricky Wilson, reflecting on the record.

‘Kaiser Chiefs Easy Eighth Album’ – Track Listing

1. Feeling Alright

2. Beautiful Girl

3. How To Dance

4. The Job Centre Shuffle

5. Burning In Flames

6. Reasons To Stay Alive

7. Sentimental Love Songs

8. Jealousy

9. Noel Groove

10. The Lads

‘Kaiser Chiefs Easy Eighth Album’ is out March 1st, 2024.

