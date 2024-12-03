 Kankawa Nagarra Wins Australian Music Prize - Noise11.com
Kankawa Nagarra Wirlmarni

Kankawa Nagarra Wins Australian Music Prize

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2024

80-year old Kankawa Nagarra has won the Australian Music Prize for 2024.

Kankawa Nagarra was shortlisted with Amyl and the Sniffers for Cartoon Darkness, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for Wild God, Grace Cummings for Ramona, the Dirty Three for Love Changes Everything, Dobby for Warrangu; River Story, Hiatus Kaiyote for Love Heart Cheat Code, Audrey Powne for From the Fire and Rowena Wise for Senseless Acts of Beauty.

Kankawa Nagarra, a Walmatjarri elder, has won the $50,000 prize for her album ‘Wirlmarni’.

‘Wirlmarni’ was released on 30 August 2024. The album was produced and recorded by Darren Hanlon and recorded near her home in Western Australia.

