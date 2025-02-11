Kanye West Dropped By Talent Agency For Being a Racist Twit - Noise11.com

Kanye West has been dumped by his talent agent after he spouted explicit antisemitic comments.

West sparked international outrage when he issued social media posts praising Hitler and the Nazis over the weekend before releasing a t-shirt branded with a swastika on his Yeezy fashion website.

In light of the rapper’s actions, tour manager Daniel McCartney has cut ties with the star – and slammed him for his behaviour.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the manager wrote, “Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor (talent agency) 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all.”

On Tuesday, West’s fashion website, Yeezy, was shut down by the E-commerce platform Shopify due to the Nazi motif t-shirt – which violated sales terms.

Also on Tuesday, a former employee of Yeezy launched a lawsuit against West accusing him of making antisemitic comments to her before she was fired in 2024.

Forbes reported on Tuesday that the former marketing specialist, who chose to remain anonymous, filed papers in a California superior court, “alleging sex and religious discrimination and harassment.”

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Carney Shegerian, told the publication, “Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client. His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives.”

Screenshots of West’s alleged texts have been shared widely online – with fans turning on the singer over his comments.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com