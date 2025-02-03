Kanye West Grammy Stunt Loses Him A $29 Million Deal - Noise11.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys 2025 stunt may have cost the rapper a $20 million (£16 million) Tokyo concert deal.

West was slated to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May, but after his wife bared all on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena Sunday night, those financing the gigs are reconsidering the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that Japanese investors backing the concerts are “extremely upset” that West has “completely culturally misjudged Japan” and will likely pull the funding for the shows.

West has been living in a hotel in Tokyo for most of the past year.

Kanye is there while working on a new album, Bully, which was meant to launch before Christmas, but has been “indefinitely delayed”.

While he and Censori spend their days in the Japanese capital, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is taking care of their four children in Los Angeles.

Various sources have claimed that the rapper is enjoying getting less attention on the streets and can “be himself” in Japan.

West and Censori wed in December 2022, just a month after finalising his divorce from Kardashian.

The pair were married in a private ceremony, although there is no evidence of a marriage certificate ever being filed.

