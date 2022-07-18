 Kanye West Pulls Out of Miami Festival - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Pulls Out of Miami Festival

by Music-News.com on July 19, 2022

in News

Kanye West has dropped out of his upcoming headlining performance at the Miami edition of Rolling Loud festival.

Organisers of the festival took to social media on Sunday to share a poster of the updated line-up, which revealed that Kid Cudi had been drafted in to replace Kanye’s headlining slot on Friday. In the caption, they explained, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.”

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler elaborated on the rapper’s cancellation in a statement to multiple outlets.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” they said. “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off (out of) our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye, also known as Ye, has cancelled a headlining set at short notice this year – he withdrew from Coachella two weeks before his performances in April and was replaced by The Weeknd.

Kanye used to be good friends with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate Cudi, who used to be signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label. However, they engaged in a feud earlier this year when West publicly blasted Cudi and cut him from his Donda 2 album because he is friends with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In April, Cudi told his Twitter followers that Kanye is “not my friend” and they will never work together on music again.

Rolling Loud Miami will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 July, with Future and Kendrick Lamar headlining the other nights.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Kicks off Chromatica Ball Tour In Germany

Lady Gaga assured fans that she was feeling "more pain-free" than she has "in ages" as she kicked off The Chromatica Ball world tour in Germany over the weekend.

19 hours ago
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues

Limp Bizkit have postponed their UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst's "personal health concerns".

23 hours ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Appears To Have Confirmed Swedish Police Run-In

Drake has seemingly confirmed he had an encounter with the police in Sweden last week.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Fees

Kanye West is being sued for $7 million (£5.9 million) for allegedly failing to pay a production company that worked on his Donda 2 release show and scrapped Coachella performance.

2 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
After The Cat Empire, Felix Riebl Starts His Solo Journey With ‘Everyday Amen’

Now that The Cat Empire is no more, Felix Riebl has a solo album coming. The first taste is the title track of the album ‘Everyday Amen’.

4 days ago
The Butterfly Effect credit Kane Hibberd
The Butterfly Effect Have A New Song Ahead of Album IV

Australia’s The Butterfly Effect have a new song ‘Visiting Hours’ as a preview to their upcoming album.

5 days ago
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Marcus Mumford To Release Debut Solo Album

Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album.

5 days ago