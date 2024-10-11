 Kanye West Subject of Sex Abuse Claims - Noise11.com
Kanye West Subject of Sex Abuse Claims

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2024

in News

Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant and chief of staff.

Lauren Pisciotta alleges the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session he co-hosted with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The former executive assistant, who filed the new lawsuit, previously sued West in June, when she accused him of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. A legal rep for West denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

Amended court documents were filed in California on 8 October and first obtained by TMZ.

Pisciotta, who worked for West for a year, claims in the October filing that she and an unnamed artist management client were invited to one of Combs’ studio sessions.

She says “drinks were served to her and others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay”.

“After a few small sips of the beverage, poured at the direction of West by a studio assistant and then served to her by West, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented,” the suit alleges. Pisciotta says upon waking up she felt “immense shame and embarrassment” but could remember almost nothing about what happened.

She alleges West brought up that night to her years later, telling her they “did kind of hook up”, and that he provided details about what happened.

Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model, worked for West first as an executive assistant and later as chief of staff for his companies.

music-news.com

