Kanye West Sued For Theft Of Donna Summer Song - Noise11.com

Kanye West Sued For Theft Of Donna Summer Song

by Music-News.com on February 28, 2024

in News

Kanye West is being sued after being accused of “blatant theft” of Donna Summer’s song, I Feel Love.

Kanye’s song, Good (Don’t Die), on his new album Vultures 1, samples Donna’s 1977 hit.

However, Donna’s husband, Bruce Sudano, has alleged Kanye and his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign “shamelessly” stole the hook after they asked for permission to use it and were “explicitly denied” – because Donna’s estate “wanted no association with West’s controversial history.”

Bruce has now filed a lawsuit against the pair, claiming the “defendants re-recorded almost verbatim the key, memorable portions of Summer’s iconic song, used it as the hook for their own song, and released it to the public knowing they had tried and failed to secure legal permission from its rightful owners and had no legal right to do so.”

Bruce, who is the executor of his late wife’s estate, claims Donna’s heirs, including her three daughters, should be liable for “maximum” damages.

He told Rolling Stone, “I intend to protect to Donna’s copyright.”

