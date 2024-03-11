 Karl Wallinger of World Party and The Waterboys Dies At Age 66 - Noise11.com
Karl Wallinger of World Party and The Waterboys Dies At Age 66

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2024

in News

Karl Wallinger, the backbone to World Party and The Waterboys, died on Sunday 10 March at age 66. A cause of death was not announced.

Wallinger joined The Waterboys soon after the band formed in 1983. Singer Mike Scott had originally signed to Ensign Records as a solo act but then decided to form a band and tool the name The Waterboys from the Lou Reed song ‘The Kids’. Wallinger was recruited when The Waterboys needs a keyboard player for a BBC appearance.

Karl first appeared on the second album ‘A Pagan Place’ in 1984. The third album ‘A Pagan Place’ featured the big hit ‘The Whole of the Moon’.

The Waterboys – The Whole of the Moon

Wallinger left after the third album although the fourth album for The Waterboys contained the song ‘World Party’, co-written by Wallinger.

Wallinger formed World Party in 1986. The first album ‘Private Revolution’ in 1987 featured the hit song ‘Ship of Fools’. The album featured Sinead O’Connor on two tracks.

World Party – Ship of Fools

World Party was essentially a solo outing for Wallinger who was the only member listed and the only face to appear on the cover.

In 1997, the fourth World Party album appeared and featured the song ‘She’s The One’. The song won the Ivor Novello Ward in 1997 and appeared in the movies ‘The Matchmaker’ (1997) and ‘The Big Hit’ (1998). ‘She’s The One’ was covered in 1999 by Robbie Williams. Williams used the drummer and bass player from Wallinger’s touring band to replicate the sound even though the musicians didn’t play on the recording. Wallinger is reported to have been furious with Williams, telling Robbie’s co-writer Guy Chambers “Tell him from me that he’s a c**t”.

World Party – She’s The One

Karl suffered a brain aneurysm in 2001 and was unable to work for five years. He resumed touring in 2006. His last World Party album was ‘Dumbing Up’ in 2000.

Karl Wallinger was married to sculptor Suzie Zammit. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Statement from World Party

Karl Wallinger, the Welsh-born musician and composer better known as the singular force behind World Party, died Sunday March 10. Presciently ahead of his time with songs such as “Ship Of Fools”, “Put The Message In The Box” and “Is It Like Today?”, in addition to the magic of “She’s The One” and the Waterboys’ “Whole Of The Moon”, Wallinger was 66.

Karl leaves behind a loving family including wife Suzie Zamit, son Louis Wallinger, daughter Nancy Zamit and two grandchildren.

