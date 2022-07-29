Kasey Chambers Covers Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’ - Noise11.com

Kasey Chambers has released an incredible cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.

The fan created video was pieced together after Kasey noticed so many fans videoing the song. She asked fans to send in there video and pieced her version together.

Kasey recorded the song live at her sold out show in Newcastle on the final show of her last tour.

Kasey says, “Eminem has been one of my favourite songwriters for many years. We listen to a lot of him in our house. I’ve been mostly influenced in my life by writers who bravely put fearless emotion into lyrics and no one does that better than Eminem. I don’t really care too much about what genre music fits into, just that the sound comes from a real, authentic place from inside the artist. Eminem makes me feel things when I hear him. Not always the most comfortable things but I’m not sure that music is always meant to make us feel comfortable.”

Instead of rapping the song Eminem-style, Kasey has reconstructed the classic with a banjo. “I’ve had it in the back of my mind for years that I knew there was a version inside me somewhere of ‘Lose Yourself’ on a banjo that I wanted to play live but it was really just for the self-indulgent reason that I love the song so much,” said Kasey. “It took covid lockdown to give me enough time to learn the lyrics properly and write a melody to it.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

