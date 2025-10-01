 Kate Bollinger To Make Australian Tour Debut With Deluxe Album and New Single Release - Noise11.com
Kate Bollinger Photo credit Leanna Kaiser

Kate Bollinger photographed by Leanna Kaiser ahead of her 2026 Australian tour

Kate Bollinger To Make Australian Tour Debut With Deluxe Album and New Single Release

by Noise11.com on October 1, 2025

in News

Virginia-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger will make her long-awaited Australian debut in January 2026, bringing her intimate and dreamlike live show to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

Bollinger has quietly become one of indie pop’s most distinctive new voices, blurring lines between folk, psychedelic rock, and shimmering guitar-driven pop. Known for her warm yet wistful style, she has already shared stages with Faye Webster, Devendra Banhart, and Tennis, steadily building an international following drawn to her blend of nostalgia and modern edge.

Her 2024 debut album Songs From A Thousand Frames of Mind (released via Ghostly International) earned critical acclaim, with Stereogum describing it as “strikingly beautiful” and The FADER calling it “an impeccable suite of quietly rich indie pop.” Inspired by icons such as Françoise Hardy, Velvet Underground, Pavement, and the Elephant 6 collective, Bollinger crafts music that feels like discovering hidden gems in a treasured record collection.

To coincide with the tour announcement, Bollinger has released a brand-new version of her single “Lonely (Virginia Strings Version)”, a lush orchestral reworking of the original track. It’s part of the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of Songs From A Thousand Frames of Mind, due out early 2026. The reissue reimagines several songs in stripped-back, home-recorded versions, bringing them closer to the spirit in which they were originally written.

“I wanted to make some more kind of home-recorded versions of the songs,” Bollinger explains. “Bring them closer to what they were when I first wrote them.”

Tracks like “Any Day Now” have been reworked with her longtime collaborator Jackson MacIntosh (TOPS, Sheer Agony, Homeshake). Originally a jangly indie-pop gem, the new recording is stripped down to delicate acoustic layers and the softest percussion, capturing an intimacy absent from the full-band arrangement.

Adding to a landmark year, Bollinger also appears on the brand-new Cut Copy single “Belong To You”. Her ethereal vocals glide over the Australian electronic group’s luminous synth production, marking a dream pairing between one of indie’s brightest rising voices and one of Australia’s most celebrated electronic exports.

Kate Bollinger – Australia/NZ Tour, January 2026
Tickets on sale Tuesday 7 October
9 January – Double Whammy, Auckland, NZ
10 January – SLACKBARN! Hawkes Bay, NZ
11 January – SlackSUNDAYS! The Yard, Raglan, NZ
14 January – Freo Social Club, Perth
16 January – Night Cat, Melbourne
17 January – The Triffid, Brisbane
18 January – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

