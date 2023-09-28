Kate Ceberano, Steve Kilbey, Sean Sennett 2020 ‘The Dangerous Age’ Revisited As A White Vinyl Release - Noise11.com

‘The Dangerous Age’, the 2020 critically acclaimed album teaming Kate Ceberano, Steve Kilbey and Sean Sennett, is being released on white vinyl for the first time.

‘The Dangerous Age’ was recorded in Melbourne by Kate and co-producer Rod Bustos.

‘The Dangerous Age’ came between Kate’s collaboration with Paul Grabowsky ‘Tryst’ and her own ‘Sweet Inspiration’. Steve Kilbey had a pair of albums with Gareth Koch either side of ‘The Dangerous Age’ and for Sean Sennett it came recently after the ‘Driver Reviver’ EP he did with Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst.

The white vinyl release of The Dangerous Age is now a rare physical release for Kate Ceberano. The only other titles still available at JB HiFi from Kate are ‘Sweet Inspiration’ on CD, ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ on vinyl and the I’m Talking album ‘Bear Witness’ on vinyl. Sanity online still has some ‘Tryst’ and ‘My Life As A Symphony’ still on CD. It’s a sad state of the industry when the 2023 ARIA nominated album ‘My Life As A Symphony’ on CD out of stock or on limited release and less than half a dozen Kate Ceberano titles are still available from an artist who has around 30 studio, live, collaboration and compilation albums to her name.

Likewise, The Church catalogue is also on rations with only three vinyl releases available through JB HiFi and one CD and two vinyl titles available through Sanity.

I guess the upside of Record Companies not valuing heritage artists is that the titles you can get your hands on become collectible, so get in early for this one.

‘THE DANGEROUS AGE’ ALBUM TRACKLISTING

1. All Tied Up

2. Monument City Lights, 1973

3. On Love

4. The Dangerous Age

5. Shot From Memory

6. My Restless Heart

7. Girl On The Highwire

8. So Long Ago

9. Not The Loving Kind

10.The Losing Game

11.Glacial Speed

12.Whatever Happened To Steven Valentine?

