Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko and Ella Hooper To Perform At ROAR Fest - Noise11.com

ROAR Festival 2025

Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko and Ella Hooper To Perform At ROAR Fest

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

ROAR Fest is a new music event for Melbourne in 2025 featuring Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko and Ella Hooper.

ROAR Fest will take over the Labour Day long weekend on 8 and 9 March 2025. The event will feature both live performances as well as panels,

ROAR Ambassador and headliner, Kate Ceberano, said: “It has always been my intention as an artist, to carve a path for other women to walk. This festival is a way for women in music to share our songs, discuss the work behind the music, share wisdom and stories of touring and performing. On the bill are friends, family and musicians who I admire and love”.

Events planned for ROAD include:

● Celebrating International Women’s Day – In Conversation”
Panel with ROAR Ambassadors – Kate Ceberano, Ella Hooper and Tania
Doko presented by the City of Port Phillip (Sunday 9 March);
● Grassroots Sessions panels for emerging artist & industry
workers presented by Collarts & PPCA (Saturday 8 March);
● Women in Music Photo Exhibition – presented by the City of Port Phillip;
● Inaugural Women in Music St Kilda guided walking tours – presented
by the City of Port Phillip;
● Celebrating women in music with live & local showcases and street
buskers throughout St Kilda’s live music venues (Presented in partnership
with the Acland Street Village Business Association and the Fitzroy Street
Business Association)

Fellow Ambassador, Tania Doko, said, “ROAR represents the power of the female voice — its ability to break barriers, challenge norms, and create new possibilities.

It is a festival that will bridge the gap between the current state of the industry and a future where women enjoy equality and acknowledgement for their vital contributions. The kind of future where female creatives can succeed in all areas
of the music industry makes for a thriving community for everyone.”

Ambassador and MC, Ella Hooper, added: “There’s been a lot of talk but not a lot of action to address the lack of women on festivals. This festival IS the action!

It also celebrates several eras, genres and generations, making it unique in its appeal. You can come with your girls, your mum or your aunties, and your brothers and uncles! All are welcome. The fact its women led behind the scenes is unique and very rare. Not to mention female crew and industry workers manning the sound and lights. ROAR is walking the talk!”

Saturday, 8 March 2025
Women on the Bay
George Lane, St Kilda
Kathleen Halloran, Charlie Needs Braces,
Ruby Mae, Charlie Lane and Wild Gloriosa

Sunday, 9 March 2025
Festival Closer
National Theatre, St Kilda
Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko,
WILSN, Gabriella Cilmi, Gypsy Lee
and Collarts Showcase
Hosted by Ella Hooper

https://roarfest.com.au

