 Kate Hudson Is Recording an Album - Noise11.com
Kate Hudson photo from Virgin Music

Kate Hudson photo from Virgin Music

Kate Hudson Is Recording an Album

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2024

in News

Kate Hudson has signed with Virgin Music Group ahead of the release of her debut album.

Hudson has signed with the global record label, marking the start of her music career, according to Variety.

Kate’s first single, Talk About Love, is set to be released on Tuesday. Hudson co-wrote the track with singer-songwriter Linda Perry and her partner Danny Fujikawa.

“I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child,” Kate said in a new statement. “But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now. I’m so happy to be a part of the Virgin Music family.”

She added of her new venture, “This has been a true labor of love and to have the full support of a team that nurtures an artist’s vision has been a refreshing and inspiring experience.”

According to Variety, Kate has co-written all of the songs for her forthcoming debut album, which has yet to be titled or given a release date.

In April last year, Hudson revealed via Instagram that she had been working on creating music.

“Finally realized it’s time to say fuck it and saaaannngg!!!!!,” she captioned a photo of herself standing next to a microphone.

In addition to her new music career, Kate is reportedly set to star in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming Netflix comedy series. She will also executive produce the show.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Song Called ‘Hiss’

Megan Thee Stallion has another snake-themed tune on the way this Friday (26.01.24) called 'Hiss'.

6 days ago
Robert J Sedky
Melbourne Composer Robert J. Sedky Co-wrote Emmanuel Kelly ‘My Sky’

The co-write for a new song by Emmanuel Kelly song ‘My Sky’ goes to Melbourne composer Robert J. Sedky.

January 23, 2024
Sordid Ordeal
The Voice of Flinders Street Station Is Also The Voice of Sordid Ordeal

By day, Laurence Hewson is the mild-mannered railway station announcer “The Voice of Flinders Street Station”. By night, he becomes the voice of Sordid Ordeal.

January 20, 2024
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To “Commute” Between UK and Asia for Tour

Ed Sheeran will fly home every week between shows on the Asian leg of his tour.

January 19, 2024
Post Malone
Post Malone Amongst Super Bowl Pregame Headliners

Post Malone is among the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame headline performers.

January 19, 2024
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Collaborate

Pharrell Williams played his leaked Miley Cyrus collaboration 'Doctor' during Louis Vuitton's men's show at Paris Fashion Week.

January 18, 2024
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Confirms Seventh Album ‘eternal sunshine’

Ariana Grande announces her highly anticipated seventh full length album, "eternal sunshine", to be released on 8 March via Republic Records.

January 18, 2024