Kate Hudson Is Recording an Album - Noise11.com

Kate Hudson has signed with Virgin Music Group ahead of the release of her debut album.

Hudson has signed with the global record label, marking the start of her music career, according to Variety.

Kate’s first single, Talk About Love, is set to be released on Tuesday. Hudson co-wrote the track with singer-songwriter Linda Perry and her partner Danny Fujikawa.

“I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child,” Kate said in a new statement. “But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now. I’m so happy to be a part of the Virgin Music family.”

She added of her new venture, “This has been a true labor of love and to have the full support of a team that nurtures an artist’s vision has been a refreshing and inspiring experience.”

According to Variety, Kate has co-written all of the songs for her forthcoming debut album, which has yet to be titled or given a release date.

In April last year, Hudson revealed via Instagram that she had been working on creating music.

“Finally realized it’s time to say fuck it and saaaannngg!!!!!,” she captioned a photo of herself standing next to a microphone.

In addition to her new music career, Kate is reportedly set to star in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming Netflix comedy series. She will also executive produce the show.

