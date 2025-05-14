Katy Perry Laughs About Being Most Hated Person On The Internet - Noise11.com

Katy Perry has made light of the negativity surrounding her public image at a concert on her Lifetimes tour.

While on stage in Chicago, the pop star joked about her public image with the crowd.

In a clip taken by a concertgoer, Perry reacted to the audience’s thunderous applause by quipping, “Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet.”

As the fans continue to clap and cheer, Perry added, “I think that’s false!”

The show came a few weeks after Perry kicked off her Lifetimes trek in late April. Earlier that month, she was part of Blue Origin’s first all-woman space flight – a highly criticised venture that has led to the musician experiencing an influx of negative comments on social media.

Before that, the former American Idol judge drew criticism for working with Dr. Luke on her single Woman’s World, despite allegations of sexual assault leveraged against him by Kesha.

But she’s put on a brave face for fans.

“Please know I am OK, I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” she commented on Instagram in April.

“My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer: ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself.'”

