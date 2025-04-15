Katy Perry Rides A Giant Penis Into Space - Noise11.com

Pop star Katy Perry mounted a giant penis and rode it all the way into space today as part of a publicity stunt for a billionaire oligarch.

Perry climbed aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezo’s phallic shaped rocket which now qualifies the pop singer as an astronaut.

Perry even sang in space. She blurted a few lines of ‘What A Wonderful World’ which was a nice change to miming at her live shows.

Upon returning to Earth she described her completely out of touch with the real-world life changing experience to CNN. “I feel super connected to love. I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you. Like how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch”. Huh? You don’t know how much you are loved until you ride in a rocket?

“I couldn’t recommend this experience more,” she then said, as if her fans who struggle to afford food are going to head down to a rocket base and go looking for love in space.

Katy Perry going into space is probably the dumbest thing she has done since marrying Russell Brand. Riding the giant Bezos dick to promote his oligarchy is hardly going to enhance her credibility with her fanbase.

