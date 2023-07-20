Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Premiere New Song To Release Album and Go On Tour - Noise11.com

Dogstar, Keanu Reeves band, have released their first song since 2000, ‘Everything Turns Around’.
Dogstar is Guitar/Vocals: Bret Domrose. Drums: Robert Mailhouse. Bass: Keanu Reeves.
‘Everything Turns Around’ previews what will be the third Dogstar album and first since ‘Happy Ending’ in 2000 titled ‘Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’. The album is out 6 October, 2023.
Dogstar will go on tour from 10 August 2023 with dates in North America and Japan.
https://www.dogstarofficial.com/#tour
Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:
01. Blonde
02. How the Story Ends
03. Everything Turns Around
04. Overhang
05. Dillon Street
06. Lily
07. Lust
08. Glimmer
09. Sunrise
10. Sleep
11. Upside
12. Breach
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE