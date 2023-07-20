Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Premiere New Song To Release Album and Go On Tour - Noise11.com

Dogstar, Keanu Reeves band, have released their first song since 2000, ‘Everything Turns Around’.

Dogstar is Guitar/Vocals: Bret Domrose. Drums: Robert Mailhouse. Bass: Keanu Reeves.

‘Everything Turns Around’ previews what will be the third Dogstar album and first since ‘Happy Ending’ in 2000 titled ‘Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’. The album is out 6 October, 2023.

Dogstar will go on tour from 10 August 2023 with dates in North America and Japan.

https://www.dogstarofficial.com/#tour

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:

01. Blonde

02. How the Story Ends

03. Everything Turns Around

04. Overhang

05. Dillon Street

06. Lily

07. Lust

08. Glimmer

09. Sunrise

10. Sleep

11. Upside

12. Breach

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

