Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Premiere New Song To Release Album and Go On Tour - Noise11.com

Dogstar

Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Premiere New Song To Release Album and Go On Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2023

in News

Dogstar, Keanu Reeves band, have released their first song since 2000, ‘Everything Turns Around’.

Dogstar is Guitar/Vocals: Bret Domrose. Drums: Robert Mailhouse. Bass: Keanu Reeves.

‘Everything Turns Around’ previews what will be the third Dogstar album and first since ‘Happy Ending’ in 2000 titled ‘Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’. The album is out 6 October, 2023.

Dogstar will go on tour from 10 August 2023 with dates in North America and Japan.

https://www.dogstarofficial.com/#tour

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:
01. Blonde
02. How the Story Ends
03. Everything Turns Around
04. Overhang
05. Dillon Street
06. Lily
07. Lust
08. Glimmer
09. Sunrise
10. Sleep
11. Upside
12. Breach

