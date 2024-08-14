Keith Richards Guitar Goes To Auction - Noise11.com

GottaHaveRockandRoll presents Keith Richards personally owned & played Gibson L6S Guitar up for auction! The guitar was used in 1975/1976 by Keith Richards. Gibson gave the guitar to Richards to get him to try and endorse the guitar.

The guitar comes from Patrick Stansfield. Stansfield was the Stones Tour Manager in the 1970’s. Stansfield acquired the guitar directly from Keith and then sold it in the early 2000’s.

An identical guitar can be seen in the “Hot Stuff” & “Fool To Cry” promotional videos as well as several European shows.

The starting bid is $20,000 with an estimate of $50,000-$100,000.

Bidding is at gottahaverockandroll.com.

