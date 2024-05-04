 Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson Release ‘Go Home W U’ - Noise11.com
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson Release ‘Go Home W U’

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2024

in News

Keith Urban has teamed up with Lainey Wilson for the new song ‘Go Home W U’.

“I wrote “GO HOME W U” in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small),” said Urban. “We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world.”

Keith said, “A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey. Besides the fact that I love her voice, she’s got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song.”

31-year old Lainey is from Baskin, Louisiana. “Keith has been someone in the industry I’ve taken notes from for a while now,” said Wilson. “From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row, he has taught me a lot. He’s a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored I get to continue to learn from one of the best. Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of.”

She has released four albums, most recently ‘Bell Bottom Country’ which generated the two Top 40 hits ‘Heart Like A Truck’ and ‘Watermelon Moonshine’.

‘Go Home W U’ is the third song from Keith’s still to be titled upcoming album. ‘Messed Up As Me’ and Straight Line’ were both released earlier this year.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mario Biondi
Italian Soul Singer Mario Biondi To Tour Australia For The First Time

Mario Biondi is on his way to Australia for three shows in May for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. This will be the first time the Italian soul singer has toured Australia.

2 mins ago
The Rubens 2024
The Rubens Premiere New Song ‘Black Balloon’

The Rubens has another new single titled ‘Black Balloon’. The new song is produced by Konstantin Kersting (Spacey Jane, DMA’S, Body Type).

43 mins ago
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey from Bernard's Facebook page
Paul Dempsey and Bernard Fanning Confirm Album Together

Paul Dempsey and Bernard Fanning have confirmed their collaboration called Fanning Dempsey National Park.

1 hour ago
Zayn Malik One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik To Play First Solo Show

Zayn Malik has announced his first ever solo gig.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran X
Ed Sheeran To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘X’

Ed Sheeran has announced details of a special anniversary edition of his seminal album ‘x’, set for release on 21 June - 10 years to the date of its original release.

3 days ago
Crossbone Skully photo by Jason Mayer
Tommy Henriksen’s Crossbone Skully Premieres ‘I Am The Wolf’

Tommy Henriksen, the guitarist for Alice Cooper and Hollywood Vampires, has premiered the video for his band Crossband Skully. Check out ‘I Am The Wolf’.

4 days ago
Sam McClymont
Country Star Sam McClymont Reveals Cancer Battle

Sam McClymont of Australia’s country group The McClymonts, has revealed she is battling Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 38.

4 days ago