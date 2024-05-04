Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson Release ‘Go Home W U’ - Noise11.com

Keith Urban has teamed up with Lainey Wilson for the new song ‘Go Home W U’.

“I wrote “GO HOME W U” in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small),” said Urban. “We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world.”

Keith said, “A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey. Besides the fact that I love her voice, she’s got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song.”

31-year old Lainey is from Baskin, Louisiana. “Keith has been someone in the industry I’ve taken notes from for a while now,” said Wilson. “From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row, he has taught me a lot. He’s a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored I get to continue to learn from one of the best. Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of.”

She has released four albums, most recently ‘Bell Bottom Country’ which generated the two Top 40 hits ‘Heart Like A Truck’ and ‘Watermelon Moonshine’.

‘Go Home W U’ is the third song from Keith’s still to be titled upcoming album. ‘Messed Up As Me’ and Straight Line’ were both released earlier this year.

