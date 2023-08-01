Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video - Noise11.com

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

‘Duets’ has an all-star cast. The album features songs with Russell Morris, Leo Sayer, Suze DeMarchi (Baby Animals), Joe Walsh (Eagles), Ian Moss (Cold Chisel), Tim Rogers (You Am I), Ella Hooper (Killing Heidi), Angry Anderson (Rose Tattoo), Joe Camilleri (Black Sorrows), Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool/Mondo Rock), Angela Fabian and John Swan (Swanee/Party Boys).

The album is the first album of new songs in album 20 years for Kevin. ‘Nomad’ was released in 2004 and since then the only other Kevin Borich album was ‘Live at the Basement’ in 2009 with Harry Brus and his son Lucius.

Kevin Borich released the first Kevin Borich Express album ‘Celebration’ in 1977. The spent time in The Party Boys in the 1980s and he was a founding members of The La De D’s in New Zealand in the 1960s.

For ‘Duets’ home delivered to your front door, contact Frog at Songland Records

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

