Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video - Noise11.com

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2023

in News

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

‘Duets’ has an all-star cast. The album features songs with Russell Morris, Leo Sayer, Suze DeMarchi (Baby Animals), Joe Walsh (Eagles), Ian Moss (Cold Chisel), Tim Rogers (You Am I), Ella Hooper (Killing Heidi), Angry Anderson (Rose Tattoo), Joe Camilleri (Black Sorrows), Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool/Mondo Rock), Angela Fabian and John Swan (Swanee/Party Boys).

The album is the first album of new songs in album 20 years for Kevin. ‘Nomad’ was released in 2004 and since then the only other Kevin Borich album was ‘Live at the Basement’ in 2009 with Harry Brus and his son Lucius.

Kevin Borich released the first Kevin Borich Express album ‘Celebration’ in 1977. The spent time in The Party Boys in the 1980s and he was a founding members of The La De D’s in New Zealand in the 1960s.

.

