King Canyon Debut New Music ‘Good Old Days’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s King Canyon have new music with ‘Good Old Days’ becoming their eighth single since forming just a few years ago in 2020 and the world was closing down for COVID.

King Canyon features James Ryan on guitar and Jimmy Cupples on vocals. As COVID bedded in, they took the King Canyon project online and created the huge output of new music.

Now that we are back circulating again and live music is once again a thing, you can also now see King Canyon in concert.

TOUR DATES:

FRI 19 AUG: Sooki Lounge Belgrave, VIC
SAT 28 AUG: Gympie Music Muster QLD

FRI 2 SEP: Country Rocks Bungendore, NSW
FRI 23 SEP: Palms at Crown, Southbank, VIC for “Ross Wilson’s Cool World

FRI 14 SEP: Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW
SAT 16 OCT: Lizotte’s Newcastle (Arvo Show)

SAT 12 NOV Arkaba Hotel Adelaide, SA for Cancer Kids Benefit
SAT 26 NOV: Bird’s Basement Melb, VIC
SUN 27 NOV: Blues Train, Queenscliff, VIC

