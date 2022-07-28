King Canyon Debut New Music ‘Good Old Days’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s King Canyon have new music with ‘Good Old Days’ becoming their eighth single since forming just a few years ago in 2020 and the world was closing down for COVID.

King Canyon features James Ryan on guitar and Jimmy Cupples on vocals. As COVID bedded in, they took the King Canyon project online and created the huge output of new music.

Now that we are back circulating again and live music is once again a thing, you can also now see King Canyon in concert.

TOUR DATES:

FRI 19 AUG: Sooki Lounge Belgrave, VIC

SAT 28 AUG: Gympie Music Muster QLD

FRI 2 SEP: Country Rocks Bungendore, NSW

FRI 23 SEP: Palms at Crown, Southbank, VIC for “Ross Wilson’s Cool World

FRI 14 SEP: Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW

SAT 16 OCT: Lizotte’s Newcastle (Arvo Show)

SAT 12 NOV Arkaba Hotel Adelaide, SA for Cancer Kids Benefit

SAT 26 NOV: Bird’s Basement Melb, VIC

SUN 27 NOV: Blues Train, Queenscliff, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

