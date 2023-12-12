King Canyon Premiere New Song ‘Blacktop’ - Noise11.com

King Canyon will have more new music this Friday (15 December, 2023). ‘Blacktop’ is just days away.

Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan formed King Canyon in 2020. The new music was produced by Grammy Award winning Nick DiDia in Brooklet, NSW at Brooklet Recordings. ‘Blacktop’ brings the singles tally to eight with an album set for 2024.

Since forming in 2020, King Canyon have toured Australia on Ross Wilson’s Cool World Festival with Ross and The Badloves. They’ve performed at Gympie Music Muster (QLD), Ravo Blues & Roots Festival (WA), The Point Live at Portsea (VIC), Country Rocks Festival (NSW).

2024 will also see the band out on the ‘Zeppelin Unledded: The Page and Plant Years’ Australian tour. ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will start on 2 February, 2024 in Melbourne at The Round in Nunawading and go through to March 1 in Hobart.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

