King Canyon Premiere New Song ‘Blacktop’ - Noise11.com

King Canyon Premiere New Song ‘Blacktop’

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2023

King Canyon will have more new music this Friday (15 December, 2023). ‘Blacktop’ is just days away.

Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan formed King Canyon in 2020. The new music was produced by Grammy Award winning Nick DiDia in Brooklet, NSW at Brooklet Recordings. ‘Blacktop’ brings the singles tally to eight with an album set for 2024.

Since forming in 2020, King Canyon have toured Australia on Ross Wilson’s Cool World Festival with Ross and The Badloves. They’ve performed at Gympie Music Muster (QLD), Ravo Blues & Roots Festival (WA), The Point Live at Portsea (VIC), Country Rocks Festival (NSW).

2024 will also see the band out on the ‘Zeppelin Unledded: The Page and Plant Years’ Australian tour. ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will start on 2 February, 2024 in Melbourne at The Round in Nunawading and go through to March 1 in Hobart.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

