 King Canyon To Present Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years In 2024 - Noise11.com
King Canyon Zeppelin Unledded

King Canyon To Present Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2023

in News

King Canyon evolved out of the DNA of classic rock. Their DNA drills back to the music Robert Plant and Jimmy Page and the sound of Led Zeppelin.

So in 2024, James Ryan, Jimmy Cupples, Kit Riley and Haydn Meggit, accompanied by Alwan, will present ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’.

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant with John Bonham and John Paul Jones, were the only members of Led Zeppelin. That line-up recorded every Zeppelin album, and in the tradition of “till death do us part’, death did part them when drummer John Bonham died at age 32 after a drinking binge. His death was ruled accidental.

The only time Led Zeppelin ever performed again was on 10 December 2007, when Plant, Page and Jones with John Bonham’s son Jason, performed their last every concert in London to honour Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, who died 12 months earlier after a fall at a Rolling Stones concert.

Page and Plant reunited for shows between 1994 and 1998. They released a studio album ‘Walking into Clarksdale’ in 1998 and the live album ‘No Quarter’ from their MTV Unplugged session.

In 2024, King Canyon’s ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will remain true to those Page and Plant years, with Middle Eastern Instrumentalist Trio Alwan performing the Egyptian sounds that those Plant and Page years were known for.

The tour will be based around the Page & Plant ‘No Quarter’ album with the show featuring ‘Kashmir’, ‘Tangerine’, ‘Gallows Pole’, ‘Ove The Hills & Far Away’, ‘That’s The Way’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Battle of Evermore’, ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’, ‘Going To California’, ‘Bron-Yr-Aur’, ‘Friends’, ‘Hey Hey What Can I Do’, ‘Four Sticks’, ‘No Quarter’ and ‘The Rain Song’.

‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will start on 2 February, 2024 in Melbourne at The Round in Nunawading and go through to March 1 in Hobart.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters Dark Side of the Moon
Roger Waters Creates A Bookend To The Dark Side of the Moon

Roger Waters’ reconstruction of the Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ has been unveiled to the world. I should hate it but I don’t. Quite the opposite. While his Dark Side/The Wall tours have been lazy and nothing but a money grab and sour grapes, he has genuinely deconstructed this and reconstructed ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to create a bookend between the 20something Roger and the 80 year old Roger.

3 mins ago
Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Elton John ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Turns 50

Elton John’s masterpiece ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ was released on 5 October, 1973.

2 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris’ “Fabtabulos” ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now

On Tuesday 4 July 2023, Australian music legend Russell Morris played the concert of his lifetime. Russell Morris performed with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony and his 10-piece band. It was the pinnacle of remarkable career that began with the band Somebody’s Image in 1967.

4 hours ago
Frankie Valli - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Frankie Valli To Head Out On Last Ever Tour

Frankie Valli has announced his last ever tour and at 89 years of age, it is probably the first truthful “last” announcement.

1 day ago
KiloBand EP
Check Out Swanee With Mark Moffatt With KiloBand’s Parchman Farm

John Swan and Mark Moffatt have put together an incredibly powerful project KiloBand as a sonic tribute to those who went before them, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

2 days ago
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Adds Dates Through To June 2024

Ian Moss has extended the Rivers Run Dry tour into 2024 with dates added through into June.

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Cannot See Fleetwood Mac Happening Again

Stevie Nicks can see "no reason" to reunite with Fleetwood Mac following the death of her bandmate Christine McVie.

3 days ago