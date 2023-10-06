King Canyon To Present Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years In 2024 - Noise11.com

King Canyon evolved out of the DNA of classic rock. Their DNA drills back to the music Robert Plant and Jimmy Page and the sound of Led Zeppelin.

So in 2024, James Ryan, Jimmy Cupples, Kit Riley and Haydn Meggit, accompanied by Alwan, will present ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’.

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant with John Bonham and John Paul Jones, were the only members of Led Zeppelin. That line-up recorded every Zeppelin album, and in the tradition of “till death do us part’, death did part them when drummer John Bonham died at age 32 after a drinking binge. His death was ruled accidental.

The only time Led Zeppelin ever performed again was on 10 December 2007, when Plant, Page and Jones with John Bonham’s son Jason, performed their last every concert in London to honour Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, who died 12 months earlier after a fall at a Rolling Stones concert.

Page and Plant reunited for shows between 1994 and 1998. They released a studio album ‘Walking into Clarksdale’ in 1998 and the live album ‘No Quarter’ from their MTV Unplugged session.

In 2024, King Canyon’s ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will remain true to those Page and Plant years, with Middle Eastern Instrumentalist Trio Alwan performing the Egyptian sounds that those Plant and Page years were known for.

The tour will be based around the Page & Plant ‘No Quarter’ album with the show featuring ‘Kashmir’, ‘Tangerine’, ‘Gallows Pole’, ‘Ove The Hills & Far Away’, ‘That’s The Way’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Battle of Evermore’, ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’, ‘Going To California’, ‘Bron-Yr-Aur’, ‘Friends’, ‘Hey Hey What Can I Do’, ‘Four Sticks’, ‘No Quarter’ and ‘The Rain Song’.

‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will start on 2 February, 2024 in Melbourne at The Round in Nunawading and go through to March 1 in Hobart.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

