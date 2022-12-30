 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Spent 2022 Breaking The Rules - Noise11.com
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Spent 2022 Breaking The Rules

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2022

in News

Melbourne’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released their 19th studio album this year … and their 20th … and their 21st … and their 22nd … and their 23rd.

While other bands were listening to their labels, working to the marketing dudes strategy and designing their music for the radio, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard threw the rule book out the window, and it made their one of Australia’s most successful exports in 2022.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard don’t have to listen to any record exec because they are their own label. One time member Eric Moore founded Flightless Records back in 2012 to release King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s music, along with their associated acts The Murlocs, Tropical Fuck Storm and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The label then designed its own live events. The first Gizzfest was held in 2015 at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. The festival is now also held in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide as well as Melbourne. The label even opened its own record store in Melbourne, in Lygon Street, Brunswick East.

2022 wasn’t the first time King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released five albums. They did it in 2017 as well.

In 2022, three of the five releases reached the Top 10 of the ARIA chart. The most recent ‘Changes’ peaked at no 4. One fan posted to their socials “It’s been 5 days since they last released any new music, was starting to think we’d never get anything from them again”.

2023 is already busy for the band. They will start a European tour in Paris in March. There are more Australian dates in April and then it’s off to the USA in June.

