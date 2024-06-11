King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Play European Residencies In 2025 - Noise11.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play three shows each in Portugal, Lithuania, Spain, Greece and Bulgaria in 2025.

The Melbourne, Australia band did a similar tour for the USA in 2023 when they performed multiple nights at the Caverns in rural Tennessee, the Salt Shed in Chicago and Red Rocks outside Denver.

Here are King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2025 European tour dates:

May 18, 19, 20: Lisbon (Coliseu do Recreios)

May 23, 24, 25: Barcelona (Poble Espanyol)

May 29, 30, 31: Vilnius, Lithuania (Lukiškės Prison 2.0)

June 4, 5, 6: Athens (Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens)

June 8, 9, 10: Plovdiv, Bulgaria (Ancient Theatre)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will also start a US tour in Washington DC in August. The US tour will include dates with Australia’s King Stingray.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

