 King Stingray Announce 2025 Dates Ahead of ‘For The Dreams’ Album - Noise11.com
King Stingray

King Stingray

King Stingray Announce 2025 Dates Ahead of ‘For The Dreams’ Album

by Noise11.com on October 8, 2024

in News

King Stingray will perform cap city dates around Australia in 2025 following the release of the upcoming second album ‘For The Dreams’.

‘For The Dreams’ is the second King Stingray album following ‘King Stingray’ in 2022 which reached no 6 in Australia.

The first single from ‘For The Dreams’ is ‘Cat 5 (Cyclone)’.

King Stingray is:

Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu – lead vocals, clapsticks
Roy Kellaway – guitar, backing vocals
Dimathaya Burarrwanga – guitar, backing vocals, didgeridoo
Lewis Stiles – drums, backing vocals
Campbell Messer – bass, banjo, backing vocals
Yimila Gurruwiwi – didgeridoo, backing vocals

KING STINGRAY – AUSTRALIA 2025

Fri 21 Mar – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sat 22 Mar – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Fri 28 Mar – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sat 29 Mar – Forum, Melbourne
Fri 4 Apr – Freo Arts Centre, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
After Aerosmith Tom Hamilton Forms New Band Close Enemies

Following the demise of Aerosmith, bass player Tom Hamilton has decided to continue with a new band called Close Enemies.

September 30, 2024
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Because of Health Concerns

Chappell Roan has abruptly pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival to focus on her health.

September 28, 2024
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan Uncommitted On Presidential Endorsement

Chappell Roan has clarified her stance on the upcoming U.S. presidential election after being hit with backlash online.

September 26, 2024
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
(Art) Garfunkel & (Art) Garfunkel (Jr) Premiere ‘Time After Time’ Video

Garfunkel & Garfunkel, featuring the legendary Art Garfunkel of Simon & Garfunkel fame, and his son Art Jr, have released a music video for their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.

September 23, 2024
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

September 20, 2024
Patsy and Dave The Willow
Patsy and Dave Debuts At No. 1 on Australian Artists Country Chart And AIR Chart

Patsy and Dave have a hit with ‘The Willow’ on Australia’s Country chart.

September 19, 2024
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation
More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added

Dua Lipa will now play three Melbourne shows and two Sydney shows with new dates added to the Radical Optimism Australian tour.

September 19, 2024