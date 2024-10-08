King Stingray Announce 2025 Dates Ahead of ‘For The Dreams’ Album - Noise11.com

King Stingray will perform cap city dates around Australia in 2025 following the release of the upcoming second album ‘For The Dreams’.

‘For The Dreams’ is the second King Stingray album following ‘King Stingray’ in 2022 which reached no 6 in Australia.

The first single from ‘For The Dreams’ is ‘Cat 5 (Cyclone)’.

King Stingray is:

Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu – lead vocals, clapsticks

Roy Kellaway – guitar, backing vocals

Dimathaya Burarrwanga – guitar, backing vocals, didgeridoo

Lewis Stiles – drums, backing vocals

Campbell Messer – bass, banjo, backing vocals

Yimila Gurruwiwi – didgeridoo, backing vocals

KING STINGRAY – AUSTRALIA 2025

Fri 21 Mar – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sat 22 Mar – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Fri 28 Mar – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sat 29 Mar – Forum, Melbourne

Fri 4 Apr – Freo Arts Centre, Perth

