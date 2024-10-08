King Stingray Announce 2025 Dates Ahead of ‘For The Dreams’ Album - Noise11.com

King Stingray will perform cap city dates around Australia in 2025 following the release of the upcoming second album ‘For The Dreams’.
‘For The Dreams’ is the second King Stingray album following ‘King Stingray’ in 2022 which reached no 6 in Australia.
The first single from ‘For The Dreams’ is ‘Cat 5 (Cyclone)’.
King Stingray is:
Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu – lead vocals, clapsticks
Roy Kellaway – guitar, backing vocals
Dimathaya Burarrwanga – guitar, backing vocals, didgeridoo
Lewis Stiles – drums, backing vocals
Campbell Messer – bass, banjo, backing vocals
Yimila Gurruwiwi – didgeridoo, backing vocals
KING STINGRAY – AUSTRALIA 2025
Fri 21 Mar – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sat 22 Mar – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Fri 28 Mar – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sat 29 Mar – Forum, Melbourne
Fri 4 Apr – Freo Arts Centre, Perth
