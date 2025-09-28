Kingfishr To Make Their Australian Live Debut With Halcyon Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

Irish indie-folk trio Kingfishr have confirmed their very first Australian live shows, bringing the Halcyon Tour 2026 to four major cities in March.

Formed in 2022, the band-Eddie Keogh (vocals/guitar), Eoghan “McGoo” McGrath (banjo) and Eoin “Fitz” Fitzgibbon (guitar/vocals)-have quickly become one of Ireland’s most talked-about new acts. Their mix of widescreen indie hooks and traditional storytelling has resonated with audiences around the globe.

Kingfishr first made waves with the single “Killeagh”, which stormed to No.1 in Ireland, earned multi-platinum status, and spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Their debut album Halcyon, released in August, pushed their profile even higher, with standout songs like Diamonds & Roses, Caroline, Eyes Don’t Lie and Shot In The Dark becoming fan favourites.

The trio’s rise has been fuelled by word of mouth and a reputation for emotive, high-energy live shows. They’ve played to packed crowds across Europe and North America, supported major international artists, and appeared on festival bills from Glastonbury to Electric Picnic. Back home in Ireland, demand for their shows has seen them sell out arenas, with over 100,000 tickets snapped up for their upcoming stadium tour.

Australian dates for Halcyon Tour 2026:

Thursday 12 March – Forum Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday 14 March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tuesday 17 March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Thursday 19 March – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (All Ages)

Shows are presented by Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access tickets from Wednesday 1 October (10am local time) until the presale allocation is exhausted. General tickets go on sale Thursday 2 October at midday.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kingfishr

