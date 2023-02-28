 Kings Of Leon Announce Pair of UK - Noise11.com
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Kings Of Leon Announce Pair of UK

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2023

in News

Kings of Leon have announced a pair of gigs at Wrexham AFC’s stadium.

Kings Of Leon will rock Racecourse Ground over the Bank Holiday Weekend, on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May, 2023.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and his comedy pal Rob McElhenney, and the duo announced the shows in a hilarious skit.

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan bizarrely told his business partner in a video on the band’s official Instagram page: “Okay let’s listen to a traditional Welsh song.”

A clip of the Welsh flag flying as their hit ‘Someone Like You’ played was then shown.

Rob then said: “I know what you’re thinking, that’s Kings of Leon. Not a traditional Welsh song.”

Before announcing: ‘On May 27th and May 28th of this year, Kings of Leon will be playing at the Racecourse Ground.”

Ryan confirmed: “That is a major band playing at Wrexham’s football stadium, Rob.”

Meanwhile, Ryan previously vowed to be part of Wrexham AFC until the day he dies.

Ryan became co-owner of the Welsh soccer team in 2021, and he’s been blown away by how the nation has “embraced” Rob and himself and he hopes to be involved in some capacity for the rest of his days.

He told the Metro last year: “This isn’t hyperbole when I say it has been the great privilege of my life to be a part of this incredible project and something that I’m quite sure I’ll be a part of until the day I finally close my eyes to this weird, dumb show.

I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Not just the football club, but the community of Wrexham, the way they’ve embraced Rob [McElhenney] and me. It certainly was an unorthodox kind of proposition when we came in but putting community first … we didn’t really necessarily come in with that ethos.

They taught us that when we looked at the community and so it’s been a really beautiful experience, top to bottom. Win or lose. We just adore every aspect of this community and this club.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Pink ‘Trustful’ Debuts At No 1

The ninth studio album for Pink called Trustfall becomes her seventh #1 in Australia.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Lady Gaga Sued Over Dognapping Reward

The woman who returned Lady Gaga's stolen dogs has filed a lawsuit against the star.

4 days ago
Feist photo from her Facebook profile
Feist Has New Music ‘In Lightning’

Feist has released a video for the song ‘In Lightning’ ahead of her sixth album ‘Multitudes’ in April. Her last album ‘Pleasure’ was released in 2017.

February 22, 2023
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Set the Sat Nav For Victoria

Dog Trumpet will be travelling into Victoria this week for their first shows since 2019.

February 21, 2023
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco photo by Ros O'Gorman
Wilco To Release Alternate Album To ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Called ‘Crosseyed Strangers’

Wilco will officially release the ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ alternative called ‘Crosseyed Strangers’ for Record Store Day 2023.

February 20, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shifflett Premieres New Song ‘Black Top White Lines’

Chris Shifflett of Foo Fighters has debuted his new solo song ‘Black Top White Lines’.

February 17, 2023
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sends Fans Lyrics From Next Album

Miley Cyrus has sent some fans a postcard with a lyric from a song on her upcoming album 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

February 17, 2023