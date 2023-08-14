 Kingston Rossdale, Son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, Makes His Performance Debut - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Kingston Rossdale, Son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, Makes His Performance Debut

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2023

in News

Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston Rossdale has made his music debut.

Kingston, who is the son of the No Doubt frontwoman and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, made his music debut on Friday night with a performance at his stepfather Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A clip of Kingston’s performance was captured by an audience member and quickly began circulating on TikTok. In the video, Kingston, who was dressed in a dark-coloured laid-back outfit, can be seen performing a rock song alongside a guitarist and a keyboardist.

“Love you guys, thank you for being here!” he told the crowd at the end of the performance. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!”

Blake then joined the teenager on stage and embraced him in a hug.

In addition, Gwen and the country star treated the audience to a performance of their own, which can also be seen on TikTok.

Gwen and Gavin, best known for being the lead singer of the rock band Bush, were married from 2002 until they divorced in 2016. They share three sons.

Gwen and Blake married in July 2021.

