Kiss' Australian Promoter Launches Petition To Bring the Band Back Again - Noise11.com

The last ever Kiss show in Australia in 2022 may have just been the last Kiss show in Australia until the next one.

Promoter TEG Live is scheming a plan to get Kiss back to Australia in 2023 for the last time (well until the next time after that).

TEG Live socials are running the message:

Let’s go Australia! We’ve heard that KISS are adding more shows to their final tour ever, and we want to be part of the action!

Sign the petition below to increase our chances of bringing the hottest band in the world to Australia one last time!

⚡️SIGN HERE → https://arep.co/m/bring-kiss-to-aus

There is a pretty good chance that if the petition is coming directly from the promoter that the deal is already done.

Kiss performed their “last shows” in Australia in August and September 2022. Check out the Noise11 review.

KISS Setlist Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena 20 August 2022

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)

War Machine (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Calling Dr. Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)

Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)

Drum Solo

100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass Solo

God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1976)

I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Encore:

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shandi (from Unmasked, 1980)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

The most recent Kiss show was April 30 in Chile. The setlist was exactly the same as the 2022 Australian tour.

