 Kiss' Australian Promoter Launches Petition To Bring the Band Back Again - Noise11.com
KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19

KISS by Mary Boukouvalas

Kiss’ Australian Promoter Launches Petition To Bring the Band Back Again

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2023

in News

The last ever Kiss show in Australia in 2022 may have just been the last Kiss show in Australia until the next one.

Promoter TEG Live is scheming a plan to get Kiss back to Australia in 2023 for the last time (well until the next time after that).

TEG Live socials are running the message:

Let’s go Australia! We’ve heard that KISS are adding more shows to their final tour ever, and we want to be part of the action!
Sign the petition below to increase our chances of bringing the hottest band in the world to Australia one last time!
⚡️SIGN HERE → https://arep.co/m/bring-kiss-to-aus

There is a pretty good chance that if the petition is coming directly from the promoter that the deal is already done.

Kiss performed their “last shows” in Australia in August and September 2022. Check out the Noise11 review.

KISS Setlist Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena 20 August 2022

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
War Machine (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr. Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum Solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass Solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1976)
I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)
Encore:
Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shandi (from Unmasked, 1980)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

The most recent Kiss show was April 30 in Chile. The setlist was exactly the same as the 2022 Australian tour.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Cleese
John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August

Monty Python comedy legend John Cleese will return to Australia in July.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton Rockstar
The All-Star Line-Up Dolly Parton Has Gathered For ‘Rockstar’ Revealed

Dolly Parton has revealed the line-up and tracklisting for her first ever rock album ‘Rockstar’ coming in November.

2 days ago
John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Biopic ‘Finding The Voice’ Reveals John’s Struggle With Fame

Fans see the fame and fortune but rarely have insight into the stars they admire. ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ reveals the real struggle John Farnham has had over his long career. We see the highs we know but the documentary also goes into great details about the lows and pitfalls that Farnham had to overcome.

2 days ago
Motorhead Enter Sandman
Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

2 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot With Sundown Performance At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel has paid tribute to Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot by performing Gordon’s 1974 classic ‘Sundown’ at his Madison Square Garden concert on Friday night in New York.

3 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement from the Farnham Family on Health of John Farnham

This is the latest update from the Farnham family on the status of the health of John Farnham. Noise11 is republishing the complete announcement unedited.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan Retrospectrum
Bob Dylan Coffee Table Artworks To Be Published As Retrospectrum Book

A new book featuring the paintings of Bob Dylan is on the way. ‘Retrospectrum’ features over 180 paintings, drawings and sculptures from his international exhibition.

3 days ago