KISS Cancel Canada Shows While Paul Stanley Recovers From Flu - Noise11.com

The KISS shows for Ottawa and Toronto have been cancelled as Paul Stanley battles the flu from his sickbed.

In a statement Paul posted:

Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies.

KISS will not be rescheduling the two shows as KISS will end permanently with their two final New York shows in December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

The next scheduled KISS show is November 24 in Knoxville, TN (pending an improvement in Stanley’s health).

The final KISS shows are:

24 Nov, Knoxville, TN

25 Nov, Indianapolis, IN

27 Nov, Rosemont, IL

29 Nov, Baltimore, MD

1 and 2 Dec, New York, NY

