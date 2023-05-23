KISS Cancel Opening Show on UK Show - Noise11.com

KISS have cancelled the first show on their upcoming U.K. farewell tour.

KISS were scheduled to open the U.K. and Europe leg of the End of the Road Tour at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England on 3 June. However, they have had to cancel due to “travel, equipment and logistical complications”.

A statement on the venue’s website reads: “Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour.

“Home Park are disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour.”

KISS will now open the next leg of their tour at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on 5 June. They will also perform in Newcastle, London and Manchester as well as Glasgow in Scotland.

KISS’ final tour has been ongoing since 2019. After the U.K. and Europe leg, the band will tour North America once more before concluding the run with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City in December.

