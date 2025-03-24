KISS To Perform Again In Las Vegas In November - Noise11.com

KISS will reunite AGAIN in November for a series of Las Vegas shows for the KISS Army Fan Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

KISS completed their last ever show, at least it was billed as that, in December 2023 in New York. The November 2025 show will be without make-up.

The shows ‘KISS Storms Vegas Army’ will feature Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer and Bruce Kulick. The dates are listed as 14 to 16 November, 2025 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Gene Simmons upcoming 17 date solo tour of North America has been cancelled, apparently for poor ticket sales. The Simmons team has assured fans it has not been cancelled for health reasons, leaving really that one other option.

The Gene Simmons Band were due on tour in North America from April 5 and through May. One of the packages on offer was for a fan to be Gene’s roadie for the day. The fan would pay $US12,495 for the privilege.

