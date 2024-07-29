Kneecap Set 2025 Dates for Australia - Noise11.com

Ireland’s hip-hop act Kneecap will tour Australia in 2025.

Kneecap have had two albums ‘3CAG’ (2018) and ‘Fine Art’ (2024) as well as a movie ‘Kneecap’ based on a fictional version of their lives.

Kneecap are Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/kneecap

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 31 July (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 2 August (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS 18+

Wednesday 12 March

The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 14 March

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 15 March

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Monday 17 March

Freo Social | Fremantle, WA

Noise11.com

