Kneecap Set 2025 Dates for Australia - Noise11.com

Ireland’s hip-hop act Kneecap will tour Australia in 2025.
Kneecap have had two albums ‘3CAG’ (2018) and ‘Fine Art’ (2024) as well as a movie ‘Kneecap’ based on a fictional version of their lives.
Kneecap are Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.
KNEECAP
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
MARCH 2025
Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/kneecap
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 31 July (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 2 August (10am local time)
ALL SHOWS 18+
Wednesday 12 March
The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 14 March
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 15 March
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Monday 17 March
Freo Social | Fremantle, WA
