 Kneecap Set 2025 Dates for Australia - Noise11.com
Kneecap photo from Frontier Touring

Kneecap photo from Frontier Touring

Kneecap Set 2025 Dates for Australia

by Noise11.com on July 30, 2024

in News

Ireland’s hip-hop act Kneecap will tour Australia in 2025.

Kneecap have had two albums ‘3CAG’ (2018) and ‘Fine Art’ (2024) as well as a movie ‘Kneecap’ based on a fictional version of their lives.

Kneecap are Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

KNEECAP
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
MARCH 2025
Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/kneecap
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 31 July (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 2 August (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS 18+

Wednesday 12 March
The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 14 March
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 15 March
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Monday 17 March
Freo Social | Fremantle, WA

