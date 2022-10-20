Kris Kristofferson Accepts Jerry Lee Lewis Country Music Hall of Fame Honor - Noise11.com

The legend Jerry Lee Lewis has finally been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to accept the award in person.

In his place Kris Kristofferson delivered his speech, collected the award and then drove to Memphis to present the award to Jerry.

Jerry’s speech was:

Dear friends and fans in Nashville,

It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person. I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today – I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.

To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home – between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players — some of them anyway. I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes – Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like – not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years.

Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here. Since I could not be in-person with you today, I have asked one of my closest and dearest friends to accept this great honor for me – and he’s no stranger to this process: the legendary, Kris Kristofferson.”

Jerry Lee’s award was presented to Kristofferson for Lewis by Hank Williams Jr.

When the award was first announced Jerry Lee was there for the announcement.

