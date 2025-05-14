Kutcha Edwards and Cash Savage To Play One Night Only Together In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Kutcha Edwards will perform with Cash Savage & The Last Drinks for one night only in Melbourne in June.

The show will feature Cash Savage & The Last Drinks reinterpreting the songs of Kutcha Edwards with Kutcha.

“At first I was apprehensive. How was an alternative post punk rock band going to interpret my Songline?” explains Kutcha. “When I got on stage, it was one of those unique moments where it all just happened. The band locked in on me. They interpreted the message of my Songline differently. The rawness was different and I was challenged but I was comfortable. It was exciting. It freed my spirit. I was able to connect and find the space to travel to my Dreaming and share my songs and stories in a new way. The moment was freeing. There was a collective freeness of spirit. We were all in sync. I felt it, everyone on stage felt it, the whole room filled with it.”

“It is such a privilege to be let into that space, to be able to be a part of Uncle’s storytelling,” says Cash. “Everyone in that room understood how special and how lucky we all were to be part of the experience. I’ve played a lot of shows but performing with Uncle Kutcha felt really different – it was transcendent. It stands as an outlier to any other show we have performed in our lives”

Kutcha, Cash And The Last Drinks

Live at Forum II

Thursday, June 26th 2025

Presale 11 am AEST Thursday May 15

Artist Presale: https://shorturl.at/KXdhq / Forum Presale: https://shorturl.at/tCxm0

General On Sale 11 am AEST Friday May 16 https://shorturl.at/tCxm0

kutcha-edwards.com || cashsavage.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook