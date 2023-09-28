Kylie Minogue Plays Free Show In London - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue dazzled fans as she treated them to a free concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday night (27.09.23).

Kylie treated a lucky 2,000 fans to a set comprising songs from her new album ‘Tension’ and old classics at the intimate venue – which she hadn’t played in 25 years.

Kylie grew emotional after performing the album’s title track in front of those who she made it with.

Welling up, she admitted: “Singing a new song and the people you made it with here tonight…it can get emotional.”

As expected, the crowd went wild for viral hit ‘Padam Padam’.

Fans also got to hear ‘Spinning Around’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Wow’, and ‘Breathe’.

The latter of which Kylie performed as a nod to her last performance at the West London venue, as it was released the same year.

Kylie also invited some of her famous pals down to gig, including Graham Norton, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Ashley Roberts, Louise Redknapp, Kimberley Walsh, and Michelle Visage.

Five of the audience members were also lucky enough to meet the ‘Love At First Sight’ hitmaker in the flesh.

More than 100,000 O2 and Virgin Media customers tried to bag tickets via the Priority app.

Gareth Griffiths, Director, Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “Wow, what a show! Priority from O2 gives our customers exclusive and intimate access to the world’s finest music talent at the UK’s most iconic venues. Kylie’s performance at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire was absolutely incredible, an artist right at the top of her game. We can’t wait to bring our customers even more unmissable gigs through Priority.”

Kylie setlist London 27 September 2023

Spinning Around (from Light Years, 2000)

In Your Eyes (from Fever, 2001)

On A Night Like This / Wow (from Light Years, 2000 / from X, 2007)

Tension (from Tension, 2023)

Slow (from Body Language, 2003)

Story (from Tension, 2023)

Say Something (from Dancing, 2020)

Dancing (from Golden, 2018)

Breathe (from Impossible Princess, 1997)

Hold On to Now (from Tension, 2023)

Love at First Sight (from Fever, 2001)

The Loco-Motion (from Kylie, 1988)

Kids (from Light Years, 2000)

Encore:

Padam Padam (from Tension, 2023)

Can’t Get You Out of My Head (from Fever, 2001)

All the Lovers (from Aphrodite, 2010)

