Kylie Minogue Teases New Album - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue “hopes people love” her new album.

Kylie released the chart-topping ‘Disco’ in 2020 but was unable to promote the album with her usual arena tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to showcase the style as part of her forthcoming 16th studio album.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre Column: “Because I didn’t get to tour ‘Disco’, I will be putting a number of disco tracks in there. I hope people love it. So far, I’m really touched by the engagement or re-engagement of ‘Disco.'”

Kylie is said to be releasing the lead single from the album in early 2023, with the record to follow soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, Kyliehas not hit the road since 2018 as part of her ‘Golden Tour’ but according to the outlet, plans are already underway for what would be her 16th concert tour and she previously teased that fans just had to be “patient” for the chance to see her on stage again.

She said: “I’m dreaming of doing dates. We are inching closer to doing something like that. Patience. I can’t wait. Keep your disco outfit not too far away.”

The news comes just weeks after it was reported that the ‘Magic’ hitmaker – who has enjoyed massive success in the UK since emerging as a star of Australian soap opera ‘Neighbours’ in the 1980s but has only had sporadic hits in the US – is in talks to undertake a £100 million Las Vegas residency, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and Adele.

A source said: “While Kylie may not have a huge profile Stateside, she is an absolutely massive draw for the Brits. She has a cult gay following especially, and it’s felt she will easily draw in the pink pound. Kylie visited a few venues in the summer, and

numerous meetings have since been held. It’s a no brainer for Kylie – easy money, and no touring. Everyone involved is hugely excited about the prospect.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

