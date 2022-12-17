 Kylie Minogue Teases New Album - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Teases New Album

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2022

in News

Kylie Minogue “hopes people love” her new album.

Kylie released the chart-topping ‘Disco’ in 2020 but was unable to promote the album with her usual arena tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to showcase the style as part of her forthcoming 16th studio album.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre Column: “Because I didn’t get to tour ‘Disco’, I will be putting a number of disco tracks in there. I hope people love it. So far, I’m really touched by the engagement or re-engagement of ‘Disco.'”

Kylie is said to be releasing the lead single from the album in early 2023, with the record to follow soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, Kyliehas not hit the road since 2018 as part of her ‘Golden Tour’ but according to the outlet, plans are already underway for what would be her 16th concert tour and she previously teased that fans just had to be “patient” for the chance to see her on stage again.

She said: “I’m dreaming of doing dates. We are inching closer to doing something like that. Patience. I can’t wait. Keep your disco outfit not too far away.”

The news comes just weeks after it was reported that the ‘Magic’ hitmaker – who has enjoyed massive success in the UK since emerging as a star of Australian soap opera ‘Neighbours’ in the 1980s but has only had sporadic hits in the US – is in talks to undertake a £100 million Las Vegas residency, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and Adele.

A source said: “While Kylie may not have a huge profile Stateside, she is an absolutely massive draw for the Brits. She has a cult gay following especially, and it’s felt she will easily draw in the pink pound. Kylie visited a few venues in the summer, and

numerous meetings have since been held. It’s a no brainer for Kylie – easy money, and no touring. Everyone involved is hugely excited about the prospect.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

George Michael photo by Ros OGorman
UK Charts: Classic Wham! Last Christmas Is Back At No 1

Wham! have returned to Number 1 in the UK with their classic track Last Christmas.

5 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith Perform For Marriage Equality At The White House

Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith performed at the White House to celebrate President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday.

3 days ago
Angelo Badalamenti
Twin Peaks Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies Aged 85

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer who worked with David Lynch on Twin Peaks as well as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, has died at age 85.

5 days ago
KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19
KISS Add Final UK Dates

KISS have announced their final UK concerts.

5 days ago
Patti Labelle, music news, noise11.com
Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage After Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was escorted offstage during a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over a bomb threat on Saturday night.

5 days ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson To Tour Again In 2023

Janet Jackson is heading back out on tour.

5 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Transforms the MCG Into The Melbourne Concert Ground #REVIEW

There were no crickets at the MCG this week. Just thunderous applause. Billy Joel opened his one-off Melbourne show with a message for his fans. “The bad news is I haven’t put out anything new since 1993, so basically you’re gonna hear the same shit you heard last time. The good news is I haven’t put out anything new since 1993, so basically you’re gonna hear the same shit you heard last time.”

7 days ago