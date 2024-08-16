Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere Their Collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’ - Noise11.com

The new Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars song ‘Die With A Smile’ has premiered and it was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked with Gaga when he produced The Rolling Stones Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ song and their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album.

The track was co-written by Mars, Gaga and James Fauntleroy.

Watt has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sam Smith. He recently worked with Pearl Jam on the ‘Dark Matter’ album.

