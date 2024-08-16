 Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere Their Collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’ - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere Their Collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2024

in News

The new Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars song ‘Die With A Smile’ has premiered and it was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked with Gaga when he produced The Rolling Stones Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ song and their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album.

The track was co-written by Mars, Gaga and James Fauntleroy.

Watt has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sam Smith. He recently worked with Pearl Jam on the ‘Dark Matter’ album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peppercreek Revival
Peppercreek Revival Premiere New Song ‘Train I’m On’

Melbourne collective Peppercreek Revival have released the new song ‘Train I’m On’.

1 hour ago
King Canyon
King Canyon Premiere New Song ‘Run Rabbit Run’

King Canyon have returned with a brand new song for 2024. ‘Run Rabbit Run’ was produced and engineered by Nick DiDia, whose credits include Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots and Rage Against The Machine.

3 hours ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Talks About His Mental Health Issues

Shawn Mendes lost his sense of purpose after cancelling his world tour in 2022.

14 hours ago
Brad Cox Credit Jamieson Kerr
Brad Cox Has An East Coast Tour

Brad Cox will head out for the ‘Everything I’ve Got’ East Coast tour in October.

3 days ago
David Gilmour Previews ‘Luck and Strange’ Album With ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’

David Gilmour has dropped another track from his upcoming ‘Luck and Strange’ album with the release of a video for ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’, directed by Gavin Elder with animation from Levon Kvan.

4 days ago
Finneas (supplied by Universal Music)
Finneas Preps Second Album ‘For Crying Out Loud’

Finneas O’Connell, the brother, co-writer and producer for Billie Eilish, has announced his second album ‘For Crying Out Loud’.

August 9, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Announces Wembley Support Acts

Taylor Swift has announced new support acts for her upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium.

August 6, 2024