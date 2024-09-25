 Lady Gaga Announces 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Companion Album - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Harlequin

Lady Gaga Harlequin

Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Companion Album

by Music-News.com on September 25, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has announced she’s releasing a companion album to her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga revealed the news on Tuesday via Instagram and confirmed the record will be available later this week. The LP is titled Harlequin, after her character in the upcoming Joker sequel.

“Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux,” she wrote.

Gaga also shared an image of the cover artwork, which showed her wearing a lifejacket and standing fully clothed in a shower as the water washed away her clown make-up.

In addition, Gaga revealed a tracklist for the album, with 13 songs shown on the back of a milk carton in a second photo.

Among the tracks listed are several iconic songs including Oh When the Saints, Get Happy, World on a String and That’s Life.

“Good Morning” – 2:46
“Get Happy” (2024) – 3:11
“Oh, When the Saints” – 3:42
“World on a String” – 2:37
“If My Friends Could See Me Now” – 2:41
“That’s Entertainment” – 4:09
“Smile” – 3:38
“The Joker” – 2:54
“Folie à Deux” – 2:58
“Gonna Build a Mountain” – 2:51
“Close to You” – 2:44
“Happy Mistake” – 4:05
“That’s Life” – 3:04

Gaga had dropped several hints this month about releasing new material.

Lady Gaga teased the project with billboards reading “LG 6.5” and “LG Six.Five” in New York and Los Angeles, alongside cryptic messages such as “I’m ready for my interview” and “Still not October” on her Instagram feed.

It was previously confirmed that Gaga’s seventh studio album, LG7, will be released in February 2025.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Lady Gaga revealed her singing voice sounds different in the vocals she recorded for Joker: Folie à Deux because she wanted to separate herself from her film character.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as:

Related Posts

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement

Lady Gaga got engaged to her partner Michael Polansky in April.

September 6, 2024
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release Her Seventh Album In October

Lady Gaga has announced that the first single from her seventh studio album will drop in October.

September 4, 2024
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere ‘Die With A Smile’ Live In LA

Lady Gaga shocked fans by making a surprise appearance during Bruno Mars's concert at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.

August 18, 2024
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere Their Collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’

The new Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars song ‘Die With A Smile’ has premiered and it was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked with Gaga when he produced The Rolling Stones Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ song and their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album.

August 16, 2024
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Tease Duet

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars continue to tease fans about their upcoming duet.

August 15, 2024
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

July 30, 2024
Joker Folie a deux
Second Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer Premieres

There’s a new trailer for ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’, the sequel to 2019’s ‘Joker’ starring Joaquin Phoenix.

July 25, 2024