Lady Gaga Announces 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Companion Album - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has announced she’s releasing a companion album to her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga revealed the news on Tuesday via Instagram and confirmed the record will be available later this week. The LP is titled Harlequin, after her character in the upcoming Joker sequel.

“Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux,” she wrote.

Gaga also shared an image of the cover artwork, which showed her wearing a lifejacket and standing fully clothed in a shower as the water washed away her clown make-up.

In addition, Gaga revealed a tracklist for the album, with 13 songs shown on the back of a milk carton in a second photo.

Among the tracks listed are several iconic songs including Oh When the Saints, Get Happy, World on a String and That’s Life.

“Good Morning” – 2:46

“Get Happy” (2024) – 3:11

“Oh, When the Saints” – 3:42

“World on a String” – 2:37

“If My Friends Could See Me Now” – 2:41

“That’s Entertainment” – 4:09

“Smile” – 3:38

“The Joker” – 2:54

“Folie à Deux” – 2:58

“Gonna Build a Mountain” – 2:51

“Close to You” – 2:44

“Happy Mistake” – 4:05

“That’s Life” – 3:04

Gaga had dropped several hints this month about releasing new material.

Lady Gaga teased the project with billboards reading “LG 6.5” and “LG Six.Five” in New York and Los Angeles, alongside cryptic messages such as “I’m ready for my interview” and “Still not October” on her Instagram feed.

It was previously confirmed that Gaga’s seventh studio album, LG7, will be released in February 2025.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Lady Gaga revealed her singing voice sounds different in the vocals she recorded for Joker: Folie à Deux because she wanted to separate herself from her film character.

