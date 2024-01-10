Lady Gaga Teases New Music - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has hinted she is soon to release new music.

The 13-time Grammy winner has posted two photos on Instagram of her in a recording studio, prompting fans to speculate she will soon release new music.

She simply captioned the post “if anyone asks I’m at church.

and the other one:

The last Lady Gaga album ‘Chromatica’ was released in 2020.

