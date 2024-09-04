 Lady Gaga To Release Her Seventh Album In October - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman

by Music-News.com on September 4, 2024

Lady Gaga has announced that the first single from her seventh studio album will drop in October.

Gaga’s last album, Chromatica, was released in 2020, but fans won’t have too long to wait for new material.

Lady Gaga shared the news of a lead single via Instagram where she uploaded an image showing a piece of stationery from the Hotel Cipriani in Venice – where she has been attending the city’s film festival.

While the post itself had no caption, words on the paper revealed a rundown of engagements for the singer, with the list titled, “VFF Itinerary for Madame Lady Gaga.”

The list revealed the star would enjoy a “Warner Brothers welcome dinner” on Tuesday 3 September, attend the “World Premiere & Press conference” for Joker: Folie à Deux on Wednesday 4 September, and attend a press junket the following day.

However, other dates listed as “Important dates” drew the most attention as one noted October 4 for her Joker sequel to hit cinemas, while a second mystery date, listed only as “XX October”, declared, “LG7 first single” – teasing the lead single of her seventh album will be released next month.

The update comes soon after Gaga’s recent surprise release of single, Die With a Smile – a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The duet itself has already been confirmed as a non-album release, as the singer revealed in a statement when the track was unleashed last month, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day (Bruno) asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making.”

music-news.com

