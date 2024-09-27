Lana Del Rey Marries - Noise11.com

Lana Del Rey has married her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene after a whirlwind romance.

Lana Del Rey exchanged vows with the alligator tour guide on Thursday in front of a small group of friends and family on a harbour in Des Allemands, Louisiana, where Jeremy operates his popular swamp boat tours.

Photos and videos obtained by DailyMail.com showed Lana, real name Elizabeth Grant, wearing a white wedding dress with a ruffled neckline while walking hand-in-hand with Jeremy in a smart black suit. More snaps depicted her linking arms with her father Robert, sister Caroline and brother Charlie while holding a bouquet.

The ceremony was held in a white tent on the edge of the water, while the reception took place in a second nearby tent.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Lana and Jeremy had obtained a marriage licence in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana on Monday 23 September. This meant they were planning to get married within the next 30 days.

Lana met Jeremy, a divorced father of three, when she took a boat tour in 2019. They posted pictures of the encounter on social media at the time.

Lana Del Rey sparked romance rumours with the Louisiana native in May this year when she referred to him as her “guy” in an Instagram post. She was later spotted holding hands with him at the Leeds Festival in England in August.

They went public with their relationship earlier this month when they attended model Karen Elson’s wedding to music executive Lee Foster in New York City.

