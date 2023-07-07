Las Vegas Switches On U2 Venue Sphere - Noise11.com

Las Vegas has switched on its newest venue ‘Sphere’, where U2 will soon take up residency.

U2 will open the venue with 25 shows scheduled with more than one million tickets on sale.

The Sphere is located at the Venetian in Las Vegas at 255 Sands Avenue.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

