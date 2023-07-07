 Las Vegas Switches On U2 Venue Sphere - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Las Vegas Switches On U2 Venue Sphere

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2023

in News

Las Vegas has switched on its newest venue ‘Sphere’, where U2 will soon take up residency.

U2 will open the venue with 25 shows scheduled with more than one million tickets on sale.

The Sphere is located at the Venetian in Las Vegas at 255 Sands Avenue.

