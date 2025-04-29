Pet Shop Boys Remix Tina Turner's Cover of John Paul Young's ‘Hot For You Baby’ - Noise11.com

Pet Shop Boys have reconstructed Tina Turner’s recently uncovered ‘Hot For You Baby’.

Tina recorded ‘Hot For You Baby’ for her 1984 ‘Private Dancer’ album but the song didn’t not make the released album.

‘Hot For You Baby’ is an Australian song. It was written by Harry Vanda and George Young (The Easybeats/Flash and the Pan) and originally recorded and released by John Paul Young for his 1979 album ‘Heaven Sent’. Young also released it as the fourth single off his album but it failed to chart.

Tina’s version was finally released in January 2025 for the ‘Private Dancer’ expanded 40th anniversary edition box set.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

