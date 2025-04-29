 Pet Shop Boys Remix Tina Turner's Cover of John Paul Young's ‘Hot For You Baby’ - Noise11.com
Tina Turner Hot For You Baby

Pet Shop Boys Remix Tina Turner’s Cover of John Paul Young’s ‘Hot For You Baby’

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2025

in News

Pet Shop Boys have reconstructed Tina Turner’s recently uncovered ‘Hot For You Baby’.

Tina recorded ‘Hot For You Baby’ for her 1984 ‘Private Dancer’ album but the song didn’t not make the released album.

‘Hot For You Baby’ is an Australian song. It was written by Harry Vanda and George Young (The Easybeats/Flash and the Pan) and originally recorded and released by John Paul Young for his 1979 album ‘Heaven Sent’. Young also released it as the fourth single off his album but it failed to chart.

Tina’s version was finally released in January 2025 for the ‘Private Dancer’ expanded 40th anniversary edition box set.

