40 Year Old John Paul Young Cover By Tina Turner Released on 40th Anniversary 'Private Dancer' - Noise11.com

In 1984 Tina Turner recorded a cover of John Paul Young’s 1980 single ‘Hot For You Baby’ but it didn’t make the ‘Private Dancer’ album … until now.

‘Hot For You Baby’ was written by Harry Vanda and George Young (The Easybeats). Vanda and Young had previously written John’s hits ‘Love Is In The Air’, ‘I Hate The Music’, ‘Standing in the Rain’, ‘Keep On Smilin’, ‘Pasadena’, ‘Yesterday’s Hero’ and ‘I Wanna Do It With You’.

‘Hot For You Baby’ was from John’s fifth album ‘Heaven Sent’ (1979). The song was released as the fourth single from the album but failed to chart.

Check out the original version of ‘Hot For You Baby’ by John Paul Young:

Tina’s version was recorded at Capitol Records in Hollywood. The song was produced by John Carter who also produced ‘Steel Craw’ and the title track for the album.

Check out the Tina Turner version of ‘Hot For You Baby’:

The 40th anniversary edition of ‘Private Dancer’ is a 5CD, 1 Blu-ray with b-sides, single edits, extended versions, previously unreleased and rare tracks added as well as two live albums. The live albums include Tina’s duets with David Bowie and Bryan Adams.

The album ‘Private Dancer’ reestablished Tina as a superstar. She had not had any real success since leaving Ike and going solo. ‘Private Dancer’ was her first hit album as a solo artist. It sold over 5 million copies in the USA, was certified 3x platinum in the UK and platinum in Australia.

Tina Turner

Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)

Tracklisting

5CD/Blu-ray

CD1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

1. I Might Have Been Queen

2. What’s Love Got To Do With It

3. Show Some Respect

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Private Dancer

6. Let’s Stay Together

7. Better Be Good To Me

8. Steel Claw

9. Help

10. 1984

CD2 – B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions

B-sides:

1. I Wrote A Letter

2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow

3. Don’t Rush the Good Things

4. When I Was Young

5. Keep Your Hands Off My Baby

Single edits:

6. Let’s Stay Together

7. Help

8. Better Be Good To Me

9. Private Dancer

Extended versions:

10. What’s Love Got to Do With It

11. Better Be Good To Me

12. I Can’t Stand the Rain

13. Show Some Respect

CD3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles

Previously unreleased & Rare Tracks:

1. Hot For You Baby*

2. Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)

3. Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*

4. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*

5. Private Dancer (Sterling Version)

6. Total Control

Non-Album singles:

7. Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) – Remix

8. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

9. One of the Living (Single Remix)

10. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)

11. One of the Living (Special Club Mix)

12. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Instrumental Version)

13. One of the Living (Dub version)

CD4 – World Tour ‘84 – Live At Park West, Chicago – August 2nd 1984*

1. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

2. Show Some Respect

3. I Might Have Been Queen

4. River Deep, Mountain High

5. Nutbush City Limits

6. What’s Love Got to Do With It

7. I Can’t Stand the Rain

8. Better Be Good to Me

9. Private Dancer

10. Let’s Stay Together

11. Help

12. Proud Mary

13. Legs

CD5 – Private Dancer Tour – Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984

1. Show Some Respect

2. I Might Have Been Queen

3. What’s Love Got To Do With It

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Better Be Good To Me

6. Private Dancer

7. Let’s Stay Together

8. Help

9. It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)

10. Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)

11. Let’s Dance – Version I (Feat. David Bowie)

12. Let’s Dance – Version II (Feat. David Bowie)

Blu-ray – Promo videos

1. Let’s Stay Together

2. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)

3. What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)

4. Better Be Good to Me

5. Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)

6. Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)

7. Show Some Respect

*previously unreleased

2CD

CD1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

1. I Might Have Been Queen

2. What’s Love Got To Do With It

3. Show Some Respect

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Private Dancer

6. Let’s Stay Together

7. Better Be Good To Me

8. Steel Claw

9. Help

10. 1984

CD2 – Unreleased, B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions

Unreleased:

1. Hot For You Baby

B-sides:

2. I Wrote A Letter

3. Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow

4. Don’t Rush the Good Things

5. When I Was Young

6. Keep Your Hands Off My Baby

7. Nutbush City Limits (Live)

8. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (Live)

Single edits:

9. Let’s Stay Together

10. Help

11. Better Be Good To Me

12. Private Dancer

Extended versions:

13. What’s Love Got to Do With It

14. Better Be Good To Me

15. I Can’t Stand the Rain

16. Show Some Respect

1LP

Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

Side 1

1. I Might Have Been Queen

2. What’s Love Got To Do With It

3. Show Some Respect

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Private Dancer

Side 2

1. Let’s Stay Together

2. Better Be Good To Me

3. Steel Claw

4. Help

5. 1984

‘Private Dancer’ 40th anniversary edition will be released March 21, 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com