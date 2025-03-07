 Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour - Noise11.com
Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2025

in News

Last Quokka will release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ in one week on 14 March 2025 before heading out with The Peep Temple around Australia.

The tour will kick off in Fremantle, Western Australia before dates in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Prior to the album there is another sneak preview with track two ‘Save Our Pubs’. Last Quokka say, “We’ve fucking had it! All of our favourite old pubs are being bought out by Woolworths and other shit rich and powerful companies. They are then being renovated and turned into yuppy wastelands. Enough is enough! Save our institutions!”

LAST QUOKKA – NATIONAL TOUR 2025

Touring with THE PEEP TEMPLE
SAT 22 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT
SUN 23 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and GRUB

SAT 29 MAR – FACTORY THEATRE Sydney
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and THE MELODRONES
Tickets from https://www.wingsing.co/tour

FRI 4 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT
SAT 5 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and PARTY PEST

THUR 27 MAR – METROPOLE HOTEL Lismore
with GUSSET RATS and MASOCHIST
Tickets at the door

FRI 28 MAR – PFR LOUNGE Brisbane
with GUSSET RATS and WHOROBOROS
Tickets from Oztix

SUN 30 MAR – Sydney THE VANGUARD – FREE ENTRY
with O.M.R.

SUN 6 APR – Melbourne THE TOTE HOTEL – FREE ENTRY
with guests SAND DISH (doors 2.30pm)

