Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour - Noise11.com

Last Quokka will release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ in one week on 14 March 2025 before heading out with The Peep Temple around Australia.

The tour will kick off in Fremantle, Western Australia before dates in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Prior to the album there is another sneak preview with track two ‘Save Our Pubs’. Last Quokka say, “We’ve fucking had it! All of our favourite old pubs are being bought out by Woolworths and other shit rich and powerful companies. They are then being renovated and turned into yuppy wastelands. Enough is enough! Save our institutions!”

LAST QUOKKA – NATIONAL TOUR 2025

Touring with THE PEEP TEMPLE

SAT 22 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT

SUN 23 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and GRUB

SAT 29 MAR – FACTORY THEATRE Sydney

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and THE MELODRONES

Tickets from https://www.wingsing.co/tour

FRI 4 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT

SAT 5 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and PARTY PEST

THUR 27 MAR – METROPOLE HOTEL Lismore

with GUSSET RATS and MASOCHIST

Tickets at the door

FRI 28 MAR – PFR LOUNGE Brisbane

with GUSSET RATS and WHOROBOROS

Tickets from Oztix

SUN 30 MAR – Sydney THE VANGUARD – FREE ENTRY

with O.M.R.

SUN 6 APR – Melbourne THE TOTE HOTEL – FREE ENTRY

with guests SAND DISH (doors 2.30pm)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

