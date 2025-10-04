Lauren Spencer Smith Channels Strength With New Single ‘Thick Skin' - Noise11.com

Lauren Spencer Smith has unveiled her new single ‘Thick Skin’, a raw, emotionally-charged track that arrives on the heels of her second album The Art of Being a Mess.
The Canadian-born, UK-based singer-songwriter describes the song as a reflection of resilience forged through hardship. “I wrote ‘Thick Skin’ during a time when I felt both anger and power,” she says. “It’s about realising that every setback was actually building my strength-that what was meant to break me only made me tougher. My hope is that this song inspires people to embrace their resilience and recognise that true strength is the best revenge.”
The new release follows the success of her 2024 sophomore album The Art of Being a Mess, issued via Island Records/Republic Records. The record, with its candid and often heartbreaking lyricism, has been praised for its intimate songwriting and willingness to embrace vulnerability.
Originally from Vancouver Island, Lauren Spencer Smith began her journey in 2019 by posting covers and originals online, quickly amassing a devoted following. Her breakthrough came with her 2023 debut album Mirror, featuring the viral tracks ‘Flowers’ and ‘Fingers Crossed’. The latter was certified Platinum in the United States, peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has accumulated more than 875 million streams worldwide.
Spencer Smith’s ability to channel universal emotions into accessible pop anthems has seen her rise to prominence alongside peers such as Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae. Her live presence has also become a major draw, with appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People’s Choice Awards-where she was nominated for Best New Artist.
Currently, Spencer Smith is touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Australian audiences will see her headline Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 4 November, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on 6 November, Melbourne’s Festival Hall on 7 November, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on 8 November, and Perth’s Astor Theatre on 10 November.
In 2026, she will embark on a massive 32-date North American tour, kicking off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on 4 February and running through to Seattle’s Moore Theatre on 23 March, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more.
The album itself lives up to its title. Spencer Smith calls it an exploration of the human condition, with songs embodying anger, heartbreak, peace, joy, and chaos-all emotions often felt simultaneously. Tracks like ‘Pray’, ‘Someday’ and ‘Long Story Short’ balance anthemic choruses with stripped-down intimacy.
For Spencer Smith, the record is about acceptance of imperfection. “Not everything is black-and-white,” she has said of the project. “The chaos of being human is worth embracing.”
TRACK LIST
LAUREN SPENCER SMITH – THE ART OF BEING A MESS
1. What a beautiful day
2. Sticks & Stones
3. bridesmaid
4. Lighting the flame
5. parallel universe
6. IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL)
7. things you never say
8. Long Story Short
9. WORSE
10. Pray
11. Looking Up
12. Someday
LAUREN SPENCER SMITH LIVE
October 3—Liverpool, UK—Olympia
October 5—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy
October 6—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy
October 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Victoria Warehouse
October 9—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy
October 10—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall
October 12—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy
October 13—Bristol, UK—Beacon
November 2—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall
November 4—Sydney, AU—Hordern Pavilion
November 6—Brisbane, AU—The Fortitude Music Hall
November 7—Melbourne, AU—Festival Hall
November 8—Adelaide, AU—Hindley Street Music Hall
November 10—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre
February 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
February 6—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom
February 7—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theatre
February 9—Houston, TX—House of Blues
February 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore
February 12—Orlando, FL—House of Blues
February 13—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle
February 14—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore
February 17—Silver Springs, MD—The Fillmore
February 18—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore
February 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount
February 21—Boston, MA—Citizens House of Blues
February 22—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre
February 24—Montreal, QC—MTELUS
February 25—Toronto, ON—HISTORY
February 26—Toronto, ON—HISTORY
February 28—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore
March 2—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 3—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 6—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater
March 7—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore
March 10—Denver, CO—The Fillmore
March 11—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union
March 13—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren
March 14—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues
March 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern
March 18—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic
March 19—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades
March 21—Portland, OR—Roseland Theatre
March 22—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum
March 23—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
