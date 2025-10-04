Lauren Spencer Smith Channels Strength With New Single ‘Thick Skin' - Noise11.com

Lauren Spencer Smith has unveiled her new single ‘Thick Skin’, a raw, emotionally-charged track that arrives on the heels of her second album The Art of Being a Mess.

The Canadian-born, UK-based singer-songwriter describes the song as a reflection of resilience forged through hardship. “I wrote ‘Thick Skin’ during a time when I felt both anger and power,” she says. “It’s about realising that every setback was actually building my strength-that what was meant to break me only made me tougher. My hope is that this song inspires people to embrace their resilience and recognise that true strength is the best revenge.”

The new release follows the success of her 2024 sophomore album The Art of Being a Mess, issued via Island Records/Republic Records. The record, with its candid and often heartbreaking lyricism, has been praised for its intimate songwriting and willingness to embrace vulnerability.

Originally from Vancouver Island, Lauren Spencer Smith began her journey in 2019 by posting covers and originals online, quickly amassing a devoted following. Her breakthrough came with her 2023 debut album Mirror, featuring the viral tracks ‘Flowers’ and ‘Fingers Crossed’. The latter was certified Platinum in the United States, peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has accumulated more than 875 million streams worldwide.

Spencer Smith’s ability to channel universal emotions into accessible pop anthems has seen her rise to prominence alongside peers such as Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae. Her live presence has also become a major draw, with appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People’s Choice Awards-where she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Currently, Spencer Smith is touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Australian audiences will see her headline Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 4 November, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on 6 November, Melbourne’s Festival Hall on 7 November, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on 8 November, and Perth’s Astor Theatre on 10 November.

In 2026, she will embark on a massive 32-date North American tour, kicking off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on 4 February and running through to Seattle’s Moore Theatre on 23 March, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more.

The album itself lives up to its title. Spencer Smith calls it an exploration of the human condition, with songs embodying anger, heartbreak, peace, joy, and chaos-all emotions often felt simultaneously. Tracks like ‘Pray’, ‘Someday’ and ‘Long Story Short’ balance anthemic choruses with stripped-down intimacy.

For Spencer Smith, the record is about acceptance of imperfection. “Not everything is black-and-white,” she has said of the project. “The chaos of being human is worth embracing.”

TRACK LIST

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH – THE ART OF BEING A MESS

1. What a beautiful day

2. Sticks & Stones

3. bridesmaid

4. Lighting the flame

5. parallel universe

6. IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL)

7. things you never say

8. Long Story Short

9. WORSE

10. Pray

11. Looking Up

12. Someday

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH LIVE

October 3—Liverpool, UK—Olympia

October 5—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy

October 6—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy

October 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 9—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy

October 10—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall

October 12—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy

October 13—Bristol, UK—Beacon

November 2—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall

November 4—Sydney, AU—Hordern Pavilion

November 6—Brisbane, AU—The Fortitude Music Hall

November 7—Melbourne, AU—Festival Hall

November 8—Adelaide, AU—Hindley Street Music Hall

November 10—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre

February 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

February 6—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom

February 7—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theatre

February 9—Houston, TX—House of Blues

February 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore

February 12—Orlando, FL—House of Blues

February 13—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle

February 14—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore

February 17—Silver Springs, MD—The Fillmore

February 18—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

February 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

February 21—Boston, MA—Citizens House of Blues

February 22—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre

February 24—Montreal, QC—MTELUS

February 25—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

February 26—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

February 28—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

March 2—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 3—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 6—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

March 7—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore

March 10—Denver, CO—The Fillmore

March 11—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union

March 13—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

March 14—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

March 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

March 18—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic

March 19—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

March 21—Portland, OR—Roseland Theatre

March 22—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum

March 23—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

